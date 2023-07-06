Markets

CRYPTO CHAT

WATCH: Can crypto market hold on to 2023 gains?

Business Day TV speaks to SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit

06 July 2023 - 21:42
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1

The cryptocurrency market has had an upbeat 2023, with the total market capitalisation increasing by more than 50% in the first half. Business Day TV discussed the factors boosting growth in that market with SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Can crypto market hold on to 2023 gains?
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE plummets on strong US jobs data
Markets
3.
WATCH: BlackRock expects more market volatility ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.