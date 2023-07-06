Business Day TV speaks to SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit
06 July 2023 - 21:42
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1
The cryptocurrency market has had an upbeat 2023, with the total market capitalisation increasing by more than 50% in the first half. Business Day TV discussed the factors boosting growth in that market with SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit.
CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: Can crypto market hold on to 2023 gains?
Business Day TV speaks to SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit
The cryptocurrency market has had an upbeat 2023, with the total market capitalisation increasing by more than 50% in the first half. Business Day TV discussed the factors boosting growth in that market with SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.