Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: BlackRock expects more market volatility in 2023

Business Day TV speaks to BlackRock’s global chief investment strategist, Wei Li

06 July 2023 - 20:38
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN

BlackRock has released its midyear markets outlook. The global asset manager has stuck to its guns, remaining cautious when it comes to navigating global markets, as risks such as tight monetary policy and slowing growth persist. Business Day TV spoke to BlackRock’s global chief investment strategist, Wei Li, for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Can crypto market hold on to 2023 gains?
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE plummets on strong US jobs data
Markets
3.
WATCH: BlackRock expects more market volatility ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.