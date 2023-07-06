WATCH: BlackRock expects more market volatility in 2023
Business Day TV speaks to BlackRock’s global chief investment strategist, Wei Li
06 July 2023 - 20:38
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN
BlackRock has released its midyear markets outlook. The global asset manager has stuck to its guns, remaining cautious when it comes to navigating global markets, as risks such as tight monetary policy and slowing growth persist. Business Day TV spoke to BlackRock’s global chief investment strategist, Wei Li, for more detail.
