Oil falls on fears of sluggish Chinese demand recovery
Despite Saudi and Russian output cuts, a slow rebound in the world’s top crude importer pulls oil prices down
06 July 2023 - 07:35 Yuka Obayashi and Jeslyn Lerh
Picture: REUTERS
Tokyo/Singapore — Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Thursday as fears of a sluggish demand recovery in top crude-importer China offset the prospect of tighter supply, with top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia cutting output.
Brent crude futures dipped 25c, or 0.3%, to $76.40 a barrel at 4am GMT, after settling higher 0.5% the previous day.
US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 7c, or 0.1%, to $71.72 a barrel, after closing 2.9% higher in post-holiday trade on Wednesday to catch up with Brent’s gains earlier in the week.
“Despite calls for supply cuts over past months, oil prices have largely remained locked within a ranging pattern as lingering caution around the demand outlook continues to put a cap on the upside,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.
“Near-term, a move above the key $80 level may be needed to provide some conviction for the bulls,” Yeap added.
Demand concerns lingered over China’s slow economic recovery after the lifting of pandemic restrictions, on top of global macroeconomic headwinds and rate hikes by central banks.
Weighing on the demand outlook, China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, as weakening demand weighed on post-pandemic recovery momentum.
“The upside looks to be limited due to uncertainty over the pace of China’s economic growth and fuel-demand recovery,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior economist at Nomura Securities, predicting WTI would remain in a range of $65-$75 a barrel.
But Saudi Arabia’s supply curb announcement on Monday and expectations for a possible further reduction, along with a bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks, provided some support to sentiment, Okoshi said.
US crude stocks fell by about 4.4-million barrels in the week ended June 30, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures. Analysts had expected a drop in crude inventories of about 1-million barrels in a Reuters poll.
Government data on US inventories is due at 11am. EDT (3pm GMT) on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that Russia-Saudi oil co-operation is still going strong as part of the Opec+ alliance, which will do “whatever necessary” to support the market.
Oil falls on fears of sluggish Chinese demand recovery
Despite Saudi and Russian output cuts, a slow rebound in the world’s top crude importer pulls oil prices down
Tokyo/Singapore — Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Thursday as fears of a sluggish demand recovery in top crude-importer China offset the prospect of tighter supply, with top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia cutting output.
Brent crude futures dipped 25c, or 0.3%, to $76.40 a barrel at 4am GMT, after settling higher 0.5% the previous day.
US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 7c, or 0.1%, to $71.72 a barrel, after closing 2.9% higher in post-holiday trade on Wednesday to catch up with Brent’s gains earlier in the week.
“Despite calls for supply cuts over past months, oil prices have largely remained locked within a ranging pattern as lingering caution around the demand outlook continues to put a cap on the upside,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.
“Near-term, a move above the key $80 level may be needed to provide some conviction for the bulls,” Yeap added.
Demand concerns lingered over China’s slow economic recovery after the lifting of pandemic restrictions, on top of global macroeconomic headwinds and rate hikes by central banks.
Weighing on the demand outlook, China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, as weakening demand weighed on post-pandemic recovery momentum.
“The upside looks to be limited due to uncertainty over the pace of China’s economic growth and fuel-demand recovery,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior economist at Nomura Securities, predicting WTI would remain in a range of $65-$75 a barrel.
But Saudi Arabia’s supply curb announcement on Monday and expectations for a possible further reduction, along with a bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks, provided some support to sentiment, Okoshi said.
US crude stocks fell by about 4.4-million barrels in the week ended June 30, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures. Analysts had expected a drop in crude inventories of about 1-million barrels in a Reuters poll.
Government data on US inventories is due at 11am. EDT (3pm GMT) on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that Russia-Saudi oil co-operation is still going strong as part of the Opec+ alliance, which will do “whatever necessary” to support the market.
Reuters
Oil slips as recession fears overshadow supply cuts
Oil stumbles amid economic slowdown fears
Oil prices stay steady ahead of supply cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Asian markets tumble amid Fed’s hawkish stance
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.