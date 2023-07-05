The soft commodity rally, which was fuelled by the war in Ukraine, has fizzled out. Last week the asset class recorded losses of 4.5%, with as the biggest losers being wheat, sugar and maize. Business Day TV spoke to Rabobank’s Paul Joules for his analysis on what is playing out in that scene.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Soft commodity rally fizzles out
Business Day TV speaks to Rabobank’s Paul Joules
The soft commodity rally, which was fuelled by the war in Ukraine, has fizzled out. Last week the asset class recorded losses of 4.5%, with as the biggest losers being wheat, sugar and maize. Business Day TV spoke to Rabobank’s Paul Joules for his analysis on what is playing out in that scene.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.