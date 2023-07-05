Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Soft commodity rally fizzles out

Business Day TV speaks to Rabobank’s Paul Joules

05 July 2023 - 23:01
Picture: 123RF/beats1
Picture: 123RF/beats1

The soft commodity rally, which was fuelled by the war in Ukraine, has fizzled out. Last week the asset class recorded losses of 4.5%, with as the biggest losers being wheat, sugar and maize. Business Day TV spoke to Rabobank’s Paul Joules for his analysis on what is playing out in that scene.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
2.
WATCH: Soft commodity rally fizzles out
Markets
3.
WATCH: How Richemont’s share cutback affected ETFs
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker with focus on Fed’s ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.