WATCH: How Richemont’s share cutback affected ETFs
Business Day TV speaks to Gareth Stobie from 10X Investments
05 July 2023 - 22:55
Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Luxury goods group Richemont recently adjusted its weighing on the top 40 index, which has dropped from 24% to just 4%. Business Day TV spoke to Gareth Stobie from 10X Investments about how this has impacted the ETF market.
NEWS LEADER
