MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker with focus on Fed’s minutes
The minutes from the June meeting will provide more details on where the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy is heading
05 July 2023 - 19:08
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning along with its global peers as investors awaited minutes from the recent federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting that were due for release late yesterday.
Minutes from the June 13-14 meeting will provide more details on where the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy is heading. While the decision to hold interest rates steady was not a surprise, indications that members see at least two more hikes before the end of the year came as a surprise for investors. ..
