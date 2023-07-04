Oil prices stay steady ahead of supply cuts

Traders remain cautious ahead of the release of the minutes of the US central bank's most recent policy meeting
Houston/Singapore — Oil prices held steady early on Tuesday as markets weighed supply woes from cuts for August by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia against mixed analyst views on economic data that could hint at weak crude demand.
Brent crude futures rose by 43c, or 0.58%, at $75.08 a barrel by 3.22am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.22 a barrel, up by 43c, or 0.62%.
“Fundamentals are not having as much influence on price direction as one would expect. Instead, the uncertain macro outlook is what the market is focused on,” ING analysts said in a client note. “It is difficult seeing this pattern changing significantly in the short term, though the additional cuts do put a stronger floor in place for Brent at around US$70/barrel,” they said.
US markets will be closed on Tuesday for the nation’s Independence Day holiday. Oil benchmarks had settled down about 1% in the previous session.
Saudi Arabia on Monday said it would extend its voluntary cut of 1-million barrels per day from output to August, the kingdom’s state news agency reported. Russia will also reduce its oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day in August, deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said.
The cuts amount to 1.5% of global supply and bring the total pledged by Opec+ oil producers to 5.16-million barrels per day as Riyadh and Moscow look to prop up prices.
US crude inventories were expected to fall by about 1.8-million barrels in the week to June 30, a third straight week of declines. Industry data on inventories will be published on Wednesday and official data on Thursday, both delayed by a day due to the US holiday.
On the macro front, analysts’ forward expectations were mixed after business surveys showed a slump in global factory activity because of sluggish demand in China and in Europe and US manufacturing also fell further in June — reaching levels last seen in the initial wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Though GDP gains have been drifting lower in recent weeks due to second-quarter downgrades in China and the Europe region, neither the US nor global economies are at imminent risk of falling into recession, amid a strong services sector, waning US goods sector drags and a broad easing of global financial conditions, JPMorgan analysts said in a note.
However, the weaker economic growth demand still suggests demand for merchandise remains weak, which would weigh on distillates consumption, ANZ analysts said in a client note.
Reuters
Oil prices stay steady ahead of supply cuts
