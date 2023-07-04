Markets

JSE keeps steady, with trade expected to be thin due to US holiday

Investors are seeking clarity on future interest-rate hikes and will eye minutes from the latest FOMC meeting later this week

BL Premium
04 July 2023 - 11:35 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Tuesday, with trade expected to be thin as US markets are closed for the July 4 holiday.

Investors are looking ahead to Wednesday when the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting are due for release, while on Friday, the US nonfarm payroll data is due...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.