Bullion firms on bets that Fed may review rates policy

Traders remain cautious ahead of the release of the minutes of the US central bank's most recent policy meeting
There is no point in having the best whistle-blower protection if the state itself can be captured
Deputy president confirms police have identified the officers and traced the victims
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
Offshore investing comes with concentration risk while SA stocks are cheap for a reason, says the asset manager spun out of Sanlam
Business Day TV speaks to Ravin Sanjith, automotive sector leader at Deloitte Africa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
Prof He Jiankui proposes to test genetic mutation protection against dementia
Adaptation to normal cricket instead of ‘Bazball’ would have got them home in controversial Ashes Test
Check into award-winning hotels hosted within some of Europe’s most storied castles
Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as some traders bet that recent weak US economic data may prompt the Federal Reserve to rethink its rate hike trajectory, while also positioning for further cues from the minutes of the US central bank’s last meeting.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,927.40 an ounce by 8.43am GMT, with trading volumes thin as a result of holiday in the US. US gold futures added 0.3% to $1,935.20/oz.
“Weaker-than-expected US economic data released on Monday, including PMIs, have supported gold. Market participants will closely track coming US job market data to see if previous US interest rate hikes will slow down the economy,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
Still, the minutes of the Fed’s June meeting that are due to be released on Wednesday could “sound hawkish in line with the recent testimony of Jerome Powell”, Staunovo added.
Investors see an almost 90% chance of a 25 basis-point hike in July, according to CME FedWatch tool. High rates discourage investment in zero-yield gold.
Focus this week will also be on US non-farm payrolls data, after manufacturing slumped in June.
“Right now, headwinds for gold are expectations of a further 50 bps tightening, more liquidity withdrawal and rates remaining relatively elevated for some time,” said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.
Also on the radar are fresh developments in the US-China trade war, with Beijing restricting exports of some metals used in semiconductors, electric vehicles and hi-tech industries.
Previous flare-ups also benefited the dollar, reducing demand for gold.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $22.9445/oz, platinum gained 1.3% to $918.40, and palladium climbed 1.3% to $1,245.02.
“The white metals remain linked to the performance of gold. That said, economic growth concerns have a bigger impact as those metals which have a higher industrial usage than gold,” Staunovo said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bullion firms on bets that Fed may review rates policy
Traders remain cautious ahead of the release of the minutes of the US central bank's most recent policy meeting
Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as some traders bet that recent weak US economic data may prompt the Federal Reserve to rethink its rate hike trajectory, while also positioning for further cues from the minutes of the US central bank’s last meeting.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,927.40 an ounce by 8.43am GMT, with trading volumes thin as a result of holiday in the US. US gold futures added 0.3% to $1,935.20/oz.
“Weaker-than-expected US economic data released on Monday, including PMIs, have supported gold. Market participants will closely track coming US job market data to see if previous US interest rate hikes will slow down the economy,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
Still, the minutes of the Fed’s June meeting that are due to be released on Wednesday could “sound hawkish in line with the recent testimony of Jerome Powell”, Staunovo added.
Investors see an almost 90% chance of a 25 basis-point hike in July, according to CME FedWatch tool. High rates discourage investment in zero-yield gold.
Focus this week will also be on US non-farm payrolls data, after manufacturing slumped in June.
“Right now, headwinds for gold are expectations of a further 50 bps tightening, more liquidity withdrawal and rates remaining relatively elevated for some time,” said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.
Also on the radar are fresh developments in the US-China trade war, with Beijing restricting exports of some metals used in semiconductors, electric vehicles and hi-tech industries.
Previous flare-ups also benefited the dollar, reducing demand for gold.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $22.9445/oz, platinum gained 1.3% to $918.40, and palladium climbed 1.3% to $1,245.02.
“The white metals remain linked to the performance of gold. That said, economic growth concerns have a bigger impact as those metals which have a higher industrial usage than gold,” Staunovo said.
Reuters
JSE keeps steady, with trade expected to be thin due to US holiday
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil rises as markets weigh supply cuts against gloomy macroeconomic outlook
Gold flat as traders wait for Fed minutes
Asian stocks dip as dollar and oil hold steady
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.