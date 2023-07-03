WATCH: Trade of the week

Markets

03 July 2023
On this episode of Trade of The Week, Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta provides technical analysis for Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum, Northam Platinum, Royal Bafokeng Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater.

