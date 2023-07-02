Markets

Oil price rises as Saudis and Russians pledge to slow flow of crude

The moves by Riyadh and Moscow are part of a wider effort by major oil producers to prop up prices

03 July 2023 - 16:20 Alex Longley
Oil rose after Saudi Arabia said it will extend voluntary output cuts by another month, while fellow Opec+ producer Russia pledged to reduce exports. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia said it will extend voluntary output cuts by another month, while fellow Opec+ producer Russia pledged to reduce exports.

Riyadh is already slashing an additional 1-million barrels a day of supply and will continue that reduction into August, according to a statement from the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Monday. Shortly afterwards, Moscow announced a cut to crude exports of 500,000 barrels a day in August.

The twin moves are part of a wider effort by major oil producers to prop up prices. So far this year they’ve had little success, with benchmark Brent down by about 11% as China’s recovery sputters, traders fear a potential recession in the US, and robust exports from Russia and Iran swell supplies.

Monday’s announcements are likely to whipsaw some of the market’s speculative positioning. Last week, hedge funds and other money managers had the biggest number of outright bearish bets in West Texas intermediate since 2017, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

The cuts “should help to break the speculative shorts”, said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered. With current positioning extremely short, “a significant portion of it might be expected to bow out in the face of these producer moves”.

In addition to tightening the crude market, the decisions from Riyadh and Moscow may spur technical buying. Brent broke above its 50-day moving average for the first time since June 22, a level it has struggled to exceed in recent months.

Bloomberg. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

