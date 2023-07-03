Markets

Oil dips on rising fears of further slowdown hitting demand

Global economic headwinds and possible further Fed interest rate hikes offset forecasts of tighter supplies

03 July 2023 - 07:34 Florence Tan
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Monday as global macroeconomic headwinds and possible further interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve Bank offset forecasts of tighter supplies amid Opec+ cuts.

Brent crude futures dropped 20c, or 0.3%, to $75.21 a barrel by 12.44am GMT (2.44am) after settling up 0.8% on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.41 a barrel, down 23c, or 0.3%, after closing 1.1% higher in the previous session.

Brent fell for the fourth consecutive quarter by end-June while WTI notched a second quarterly drop as the world’s top two economies, the US and China, lost speed in the second quarter.

Fears of a further slowdown hurting fuel demand grew after data on Friday showed US inflation still outpacing the central bank’s 2% target and stoked expectations it will hike interest rates again.

“Hawkish commentary on rates continues to raise concerns of the demand outlook weighing on prices,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

Higher interest rates could strengthen the greenback, making commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, and dampen oil demand.

Later on Monday, Caixin will release its monthly private sector manufacturing PMI survey for China in June that is expected to drop slightly from May.

Economists and analysts have lowered their Brent price forecasts to average at $83.03 a barrel in 2023, in the June Reuters oil poll.

Still, some analysts expect supplies to tighten and push prices higher in the second half after top exporter Saudi Arabia pledged an extra 1-million barrels per day output cut in July, while the US is gradually replenishing its strategic petroleum reserve.

“We continue to see upside from current levels as the market is expected to move into deficit in the [second half of] 2023,” NAB analysts said.

However, the latest Reuters survey shows Opec oil output has fallen only slightly in June as increases in Iraq and Nigeria limited the impact of cutbacks by others.

Investors are looking ahead to a conference later this week hosted by Opec for supply cues.

US oil rigs fell by one to 545 last week, their lowest level since April 2022, while gas rigs fell six to 124, their lowest since February 2022, Baker Hughes data shows.

US crude output fell in April to 12.615-million barrels per day (bpd), its lowest since February, the US Energy Information Administration said on Friday.

Reuters

