London — Oil slipped on Monday as concerns about a global economic slowdown and possible further interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve weighed on prices, offsetting forecasts of tighter supplies and Opec+ output cuts.
Fears of a further slowdown hurting fuel demand grew after data on Friday showed US inflation still outpacing the central banks’ 2% target and stoked expectations it would hike interest rates again.
Brent crude futures were down 4c to $75.37 a barrel by 8am GMT (10am) after settling up 0.8% on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.55 a barrel down 9c, after closing 1.1% higher in the previous session.
Brent fell for the fourth consecutive quarter by end-June while WTI notched a second quarterly drop as the world’s top two economies, the US and China, lost speed in the second quarter.
“Hawkish commentary on rates continues to raise concerns of the demand outlook weighing on prices,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.
Higher interest rates could strengthen the greenback, making commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, and dampen oil demand.
Factory activity growth in China, the world’s largest crude importer, also slowed in June as sentiment and recruitment cooled due to sluggish market conditions, according to the Caixin/S&P Global private sector survey.
Still, some analysts expect supplies to tighten and push prices higher in the second half after top exporter Saudi Arabia pledged an extra 1-million barrels per day output cut in July, while the US is gradually replenishing its strategic petroleum reserve.
“Their mood will probably brighten in the near future. Oil demand is set to jump to its highest level yet in the second half of the year,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.
Reuters
Oil dips on fears of global slowdown and rate hikes
Worries that fuel demand will suffer grow after data shows US inflation still outpacing the central banks’ 2% target
