Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Nike sits on $8.5bn mountain of unsold stock with its share price down 37% from its peak in November 2020
Minister says SA erred in not acting early enough to increase generation capacity
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
Quarterly delivery numbers are a good sign for the struggling EV start-up
Business Day TV speaks to Ravin Sanjith, automotive sector leader at Deloitte Africa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
Chinese naval fleet arrived in Nigeria on Sunday for a rare visit by the Chinese military to Africa’s Atlantic coast
Adaptation to normal cricket instead of ‘Bazball’ would have got them home in controversial Ashes Test
Despite the negative economic climate, new-car sales in June were pleasing
MARKET WRAP: JSE marginally firmer, rand little changed
Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins
The JSE was slightly firmer on Monday, while global markets were mixed with investors digesting economic data, while the focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins.
The US manufacturing sector stumbled in June, casting some doubt on the economic revival story told by last week’s solid GDP data. Readings from S&P Global and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) released earlier showed a sharper contraction in manufacturing activity last month...
BL Premium
