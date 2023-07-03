Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE marginally firmer, rand little changed

Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins

03 July 2023 - 18:52 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was slightly firmer on Monday, while global markets were mixed with investors digesting economic data, while the focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins.

The US manufacturing sector stumbled in June, casting some doubt on the economic revival story told by last week’s solid GDP data. Readings from S&P Global and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) released earlier showed a sharper contraction in manufacturing activity last month...

