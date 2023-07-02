Markets

Rand gets reprieve as SA grid recovers

Markets are betting on a peaceful resolution to US-SA tensions over Ukraine

02 July 2023 - 17:44 Andries Mahlangu

After five months of unrelenting pressure, the rand clawed back some ground against the dollar in June, with sentiment bolstered by Eskom easing rotational power cuts at its ailing coal-fired plants.

Markets were edgy in the weeks leading up to the start of winter when SA was alternating between stages 4 and 6 of load-shedding, raising concerns the situation would worsen on increased demand during the colder weather...

