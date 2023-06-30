MARKET WRAP: JSE rallies, rand pares losses after better-than-expected US PCE inflation report

The JSE’s all share index gained 4.08% in the first half of the year
The staged ‘mutiny’ is a way for the two blood-thirsty bandits to get an offramp in a war they are losing - and blame others
Communications minister Mondli Gungubele has made an urgent application to the Pretoria high court which will be heard on Tuesday.
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst,Ongama Mtimka
Business Day TV speaks to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The slowdown in credit demand is mainly driven by an easing in both household and corporate lending growth
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
The US has been in the grip of an opioid overdose epidemic for years, with almost 80,000 deaths reported from use of opioids in 2022 alone
The former batsman was considerably less grumpy before the start of the second day of the second Ashes Test
It's a limited-edition pony that flexes V8 biceps in style
The rand pared losses on Friday, while the JSE rallied along with global markets after the latest US inflation data showed continued signs of cooling, closing off the first half of the year on a positive note.
The May US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a closely watched gauge by the Federal Reserve, rose less than expected in May. Core PCE increased 4.6% from a year ago, below the 4.7% expected by economists...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rallies, rand pares losses after better-than-expected US PCE inflation report
The JSE’s all share index gained 4.08% in the first half of the year
The rand pared losses on Friday, while the JSE rallied along with global markets after the latest US inflation data showed continued signs of cooling, closing off the first half of the year on a positive note.
The May US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a closely watched gauge by the Federal Reserve, rose less than expected in May. Core PCE increased 4.6% from a year ago, below the 4.7% expected by economists...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.