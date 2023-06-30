Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE rallies, rand pares losses after better-than-expected US PCE inflation report

The JSE’s all share index gained 4.08% in the first half of the year

30 June 2023 - 18:27 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand pared losses on Friday, while the JSE rallied along with global markets after the latest US inflation data showed continued signs of cooling, closing off the first half of the year on a positive note.

The May US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a closely watched gauge by the Federal Reserve, rose less than expected in May. Core PCE increased 4.6% from a year ago, below the 4.7% expected by economists...

