MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investors weigh US data and recession concerns

Latest numbers point to surprising resilience in the world’s biggest economy but the Fed remains hawkish

29 June 2023 - 19:25 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Thursday, tracking equity markets in Europe and Asia as investors weighed strong economic data in the US with renewed concerns about global recession.

The US economy expanded by 2% in the first quarter of the year, according to the Commerce Department’s final estimate, a much faster pace than previously expected and well ahead of the 1.4% growth forecast by economists...

