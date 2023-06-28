Federal Reserve chair reiterates that more rate hikes are likely even though the latest US data points to resilience
An argument that SA has benefited ‘enough’ under Agoa may serve as an excuse if one is trying to deflect blame from the ANC’s support for Russia
Projects that are ready for development will be given priority to connect to power stations, state-owned utility says
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
Retail group sees sales growth opportunities, with the potential to supply Pick n Pay franchisees, Boxer, and other retailers
Business Day TV spoke to Thuletho Zwane, economics writer for Business Day
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer
Harassment rate of 76% for transgender, 26% for Jewish, 38% for black American and 38% for Muslim people
Winger impressed with pace and creativity in starting 28 of Marumo Gallants’ 30 Premiership matches
If you feel cheated by a dealer, motor ombudsman has a formula to calculate correct costs
Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
