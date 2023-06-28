Markets

WATCH: House price growth continues on downward trajectory

Business Day TV spoke to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi

28 June 2023 - 16:43 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TOM BAKER
Picture: 123RF/TOM BAKER

SA’s house price growth continued its downward trajectory in May, and dropped to 1.9% from 2.1% in April. According FNB’s house price index, affordability remains a challenge for lower-income groups despite that decline.

Business Day TV spoke to Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, senior economist at FNB, for more detail.

