US oil climbs on stock drop, defying rate-hike fears

Federal Reserve chair reiterates that more rate hikes are likely even though the latest US data points to resilience
An argument that SA has benefited ‘enough’ under Agoa may serve as an excuse if one is trying to deflect blame from the ANC’s support for Russia
Projects that are ready for development will be given priority to connect to power stations, state-owned utility says
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
Retail group sees sales growth opportunities, with the potential to supply Pick n Pay franchisees, Boxer, and other retailers
Business Day TV spoke to Thuletho Zwane, economics writer for Business Day
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer
Harassment rate of 76% for transgender, 26% for Jewish, 38% for black American and 38% for Muslim people
Winger impressed with pace and creativity in starting 28 of Marumo Gallants’ 30 Premiership matches
If you feel cheated by a dealer, motor ombudsman has a formula to calculate correct costs
London — Oil edged up on Wednesday after a larger-than-expected drop in US inventories suggested robust demand and helped offset worries over interest-rate hikes.
Crude stocks fell by about 2.4-million barrels, market sources said, citing data from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API).
The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) official supply report is due out at 2.30pm GMT.
Brent crude was up 9c, or 0.1%, to $72.35 a barrel at 8.06am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 26c, or 0.4%, to $67.96.
“This morning relief comes from last night’s API stats,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
While outright prices gained on Wednesday, the discount of the prompt Brent contract to the next month has deepened, a structure called contango, which indicates ample supply.
Brent is down about 15% this year as rising interest rates hit investor appetite, while China’s economic recovery has faltered after several months of softer-than-expected consumption and other data.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday stubbornly high inflation will require the bank to avoid declaring an end to rate hikes.
A rise in US consumer confidence in June also led to market concerns that the Federal Reserve would likely have to continue raising interest rates.
Still, some analysts expect the market to tighten in the second half of 2023 partly due to ongoing Opec+ supply cuts and Saudi Arabia’s voluntary reduction for July.
Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, said this week it believes market fundamentals remain “sound” for the second half of the year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US oil climbs on stock drop, defying rate-hike fears
An unforeseen dip in US crude inventories signifies healthy demand, overpowering concerns about interest rates
London — Oil edged up on Wednesday after a larger-than-expected drop in US inventories suggested robust demand and helped offset worries over interest-rate hikes.
Crude stocks fell by about 2.4-million barrels, market sources said, citing data from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API).
The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) official supply report is due out at 2.30pm GMT.
Brent crude was up 9c, or 0.1%, to $72.35 a barrel at 8.06am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 26c, or 0.4%, to $67.96.
“This morning relief comes from last night’s API stats,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
While outright prices gained on Wednesday, the discount of the prompt Brent contract to the next month has deepened, a structure called contango, which indicates ample supply.
Brent is down about 15% this year as rising interest rates hit investor appetite, while China’s economic recovery has faltered after several months of softer-than-expected consumption and other data.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday stubbornly high inflation will require the bank to avoid declaring an end to rate hikes.
A rise in US consumer confidence in June also led to market concerns that the Federal Reserve would likely have to continue raising interest rates.
Still, some analysts expect the market to tighten in the second half of 2023 partly due to ongoing Opec+ supply cuts and Saudi Arabia’s voluntary reduction for July.
Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, said this week it believes market fundamentals remain “sound” for the second half of the year.
Reuters
Oil rises as US stock dip outweighs rate-hike fears
Oil eases as situation in Russia deemed stable for time being
Oil price falls after earlier gains
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.