Global equities strengthen after strong US data

European shares climbed on Wednesday as surprisingly upbeat US economic news eased global growth concerns, while the embattled yen hit a 15-year low against the euro and Japan hinted at intervention to prevent further losses.
Treasury yields inched higher on the strength of the US data, combined with hawkish commentary emerging from Portugal at a gathering of central bank heavyweights including Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde and Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Kazuo Ueda.
US investors cheered news that a closely watched gauge of consumer confidence last month hit its highest level since January last year, while new home sales surged in May and orders for big-ticket manufactured items rose again.
European inflation and hints at further rate hikes from Portugal were the focus for Tim Graf, head of EMEA macro strategy at State Street Global Advisors.
“Unless you get some big exogenous shock between now and the next ECB meeting, they’re going to hike rates again,” he said, adding that the US economy continues to show resilience in the face of tighter monetary conditions.
“Recession probability models in the US project a 55%-70% to 65%-70% chance we’ll get a recession in the next 12 months. But we’ve been hearing this for the past 12 months, and it’s not here,” Graf said.
A broader bullish sentiment helped MSCI’s broadest index of global shares add 0.2%. at 8.45am GMT.
US money market futures now imply about a 77% chance of a hike to 5.25%-5.5%, and slightly more risk of a further move to 5.5%-5.75%, which nudged short-term Treasury yields higher.
US stock futures eased, with those on the S&P 500 down 0.2% and those on the Nasdaq 100 down 0.5%, after a Wall Street Journal report that Washington was considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China.
The report knocked Nvidia 4% lower in the premarket on Wednesday.
Rising euro
Bond yields also moved sharply higher in Europe after a bevy of central bankers sounded hawkish on inflation and warned that rates would probably have to stay higher for longer.
Markets imply a 90% probability of an ECB rate hike to 3.75% in July and a peak around 4.0%.
That underpinned the euro at $1.0954, while keeping it near a 15-year peak of ¥157.98. The dollar had hit a near eight-month high of ¥144.18 before easing to ¥143.85 as Japanese officials again protested against the yen’s weakness.
Masato Kanda, Japan’s top currency diplomat, on Wednesday warned against further declines in the yen, saying authorities would take an appropriate response if moves became excessive.
Markets are wary in case Japan intervenes to buy the yen as it did last October, which knocked the dollar down from ¥151.94 to as low as ¥144.50 in a matter of hours.
Still, a rally in the yen looks unlikely while the Bank of Japan maintains its super-easy monetary policy, analysts said.
“Following BOJ governor Ueda’s consistently dovish message and weak Japanese wage growth, market participants now lack the conviction the BOJ will soon tighten its monetary policy,” said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at CBA. “So we now see a higher risk Japanese authorities will step into the market to prop up the yen.”
In commodities, gold hovered at a three-month low of $1,909 an ounce, after finding support at the recent three-month low of $1,909.99.
Oil prices edged up after data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in US crude and gasoline inventories, but they remain uncomfortably close to lows for the year so far.
Brent dropped about $1 after earlier highs to $71.92 a barrel, while US crude fell 0.5% to $67.33.
Reuters
