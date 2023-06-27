Markets

WATCH: The rand’s roller-coaster ride

Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer Rayno Nigrini

27 June 2023 - 20:32
Picture: 123RF

The past few months have been a roller-coaster ride for the rand as it had to contend with a stronger dollar and geopolitical tensions, but the local unit has seen some improvement. Business Day TV caught up with RMB foreign exchange structurer Rayno Nigrini for a look at the factors boosting the rand.

