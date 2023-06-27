WATCH: Market report

Markets

27 June 2023 - 14:02
Caroline Cremen, private client portfolio manager with Adviceworx, joins Business Day TV to discuss the JSE’s performance this afternoon

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

