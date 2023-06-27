Markets

Oil prices move up on supply concerns

27 June 2023 - 07:37 Trixie Yap and Stephanie Kelly
New York — Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, spurred by worries about political instability in Russia and possible supply disruptions, as well as US demand hopes ahead of the summer driving season.

By 1am GMT, Brent crude futures had climbed 37c to $74.55 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 42c to $69.79 a barrel. On Monday, Brent had climbed 0.5% and the WTI 0.3%.

A clash between Moscow and Russian mercenary group Wagner was averted on Saturday after the heavily armed mercenaries withdrew from the southern city of Rostov under a deal that halted their advance on the capital.

After the weekend’s events, ANZ analysts said the complacency among traders about Russian oil continuing to seep into the international market could no longer be assumed to the same extent. “This is likely to lead to a risk premium being applied to the oil price amid the risk of further civil unrest,” they added in a note.

The challenge has fed questions about President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power and concern about possible disruption of Russian oil supply, though loadings have kept on schedule.

Lower supply has already been on investors’ minds, after Saudi Arabia’s pledge to cut output from July.

“An additional 1-million barrels per day unilateral cut by Saudi Arabia, set to take effect in July, coupled with seasonally stronger demand, should help to physically tighten the market in Q3,” BMI Research analysts said in a client note.

Fragile market sentiment was likely to cap any price upside, however, they warned.

Oil fell about 3.6% last week on worries that further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve could sap demand as China’s economic recovery disappoints investors.

Traders were also watching for signs of a pickup in demand for transport fuels in the US ahead of the peak summer driving season. Global petrol demand grew by 365,000 barrels per day year on year, driven by strong US fuel data, with consumption at an eight-week high of 9.4-million barrels per day in the week of June 17, JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

A Reuters poll of five analysts showed that both crude and petrol inventories fell in the week to June 23, after crude stocks fell in the week to June 16.

Official US oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group is to be released on Tuesday, followed by the energy information administration the next day.

Reuters

