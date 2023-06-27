Markets

Gold edges upwards as dollar slips

27 June 2023 - 07:25 Seher Dareen
Picture: 123RF/Phawat Khommai
Picture: 123RF/Phawat Khommai

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Tuesday on a weaker dollar ahead of economic data from China and the US due this week, as well as US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech, to assess how rate hikes will pan out.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,928.14 an ounce by 4.02am GMT while US gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,937.70.

“If the dollar falls but yields edge up (softer Fed tone, neutral/upbeat data), gold may stumble but remain muted as silver, platinum and palladium rise,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive. “Looking ahead, gold will continue to try reconciling signs of a deepening slowdown in global economic activity with this hawkish central bank turn.”

The dollar index edged down 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers.

Benchmark US yields were at session highs, rising from a near three-week low in the previous session.

Economic data including China’s purchasing managers’ index, and a US inflation gauge this week could provide a clearer picture on the macroeconomic situation. Fed chair Powell will be speaking at the policy panel before the European Central Bank forum in Sintra on banking at 13.30pm GMT on Wednesday.

“Worryingly, the core personal consumption expenditure reading is seen holding unchanged at 4.7%. Market-wide risk appetite seems likely to suffer if the traders see such an outcome as beckoning more hikes this year,” Spivak said.

Investors now expect a 74% chance of a rate hike in July, with rate cuts seen from 2024 onwards. High interest rates discourage investing in non-yielding gold, which is a safe investment during economic uncertainties.

In top-gold consumer China, investors will be eyeing industrial profits for May on Wednesday along with manufacturing and non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for June on Friday, which could provide hints for further stimulus measures to bolster economic recovery.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $22.89 an ounce, platinum was up 0.8% to $931.15, while palladium jumped 1% to $1,318.99.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Oil prices move up on supply concerns
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker amid global recession ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Trade of the Week | Naspers, the rand and ...
Markets
4.
Gold edges upwards as dollar slips
Markets
5.
JSE slips as recession fears rear around the world
Markets

Related Articles

Asian stocks and yuan perk up

Markets

Oil prices move up on supply concerns

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.