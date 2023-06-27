Asian stocks and yuan perk up

But Brent’s six-month backwardation is hovering near lows last seen in March, indicating less concern about supply crunches
World’s largest mining company tells how it intends to reach net-zero emissions
The ICJ comprises 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms
Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts
Alleged theft cost the world’s biggest memory chipmaker more than $200m in damages
Stats SA data shows there was a decrease across various sectors, though there were job gains in some sectors
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Manuel Chang has been has been in detention in SA since December 2018 regarding dubious maritime projects that led to sovereign debt scandal
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
This July, Natural Selection, the conservation-focused safari operator welcomes another new escape, in the shape of North Island Okavango
Hong Kong — Asian stocks shook off earlier losses on Tuesday, helped by assurances that Beijing would support flagging growth in the world’s second-largest economy, which helped investors shift their focus away from risks around interest rates and Russia.
The Chinese yuan also perked up as central bank guidance sent a warning to traders that authorities were becoming less tolerant of the currency’s recent weakness.
The shift in mood helped MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan widen gains to 0.66%, with the Hang Seng index and China’s benchmark CSI300 index up 1.56% and 0.54%, respectively, by midday.
Europe and Wall Street were set to open higher with FTSE futures up 0.3% at 4.22am GMT and E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index climbing 0.21%.
In China, Premier Li Qiang said economic growth in the second quarter would be higher than the first and that Beijing would roll out more effective policies to expand domestic demand and open markets.
“Good news is the rebound on the renminbi. It’s stabilising and also the sentiment in the A-share market is improving,” said Steven Leung, executive director of institutional sales at broker UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.
“I think people still expect there will be more policy coming out in July — more specific policies, how they will stabilise the economy and boost it in the third quarter,” Leung said.
Li’s assurances come a day after S&P Global cut its forecast for China’s economic growth to 5.2% in 2023, down from an earlier estimate of 5.5%. It was the first time a global credit ratings agency has cut China’s forecast this year and follows lowered predictions by investment banks including Goldman Sachs.
The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate for the yuan at 7.2098 per US dollar before markets open, weaker than the previous fix 7.2056, but nearly 100 pips stronger than Reuters’ consensus estimates.
State banks were also seen selling dollars on Monday, traders said, just ahead of the onshore domestic close to shore up the yuan’s closing price. All of that helped the spot yuan trade firmer, alleviating more pressing concerns about the risks of capital flight from the mainland after weeks of sharp declines.
“Further gradual yuan weakness I think is one of the policy levers the People’s Bank of China will be quite content to see providing some support to the economy, if it can be done in that constrained and orderly fashion where there’s not a big outflow of capital,” said Rob Carnell, ING’s regional head of research, Asia-Pacific.
In Hong Kong, NWS Holdings saw its shares rise 10% on Tuesday to hit a two-year high after it said a unit of conglomerate Chow Tai Fook had offered to buy about 97% of the construction firm’s stock for $4.53bn.
Geopolitical turmoil has dampened risk appetite after an aborted mutiny in Russia at the weekend, which appeared to reveal cracks in President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power. All three major US stock indices ended in the red on Monday, with megacap momentum stocks pulling the tech-heavy Nasdaq down the most.
“Although the situation has subsided, any subsequent insurrection against Russia remains a potential cause for concern, potentially triggering a defensive reaction in safe-haven assets,” said Anderson Alves, a global macro analyst at ActivTrades.
In energy markets, US crude went up 0.52% to $69.73 a barrel at 4.21am GMT, while Brent gained 0.51% to $74.56 a barrel.
Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,928.5 an ounce.
In currency markets, the dollar index was down 0.136%.
Ten-year US treasury yields were steady in early Asia trade at 3.7154%. Two year yields fell 7 basis points to 4.671%.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian stocks and yuan perk up
Brighter China prospects helped by Beijing assurances of support for flagging growth
Hong Kong — Asian stocks shook off earlier losses on Tuesday, helped by assurances that Beijing would support flagging growth in the world’s second-largest economy, which helped investors shift their focus away from risks around interest rates and Russia.
The Chinese yuan also perked up as central bank guidance sent a warning to traders that authorities were becoming less tolerant of the currency’s recent weakness.
The shift in mood helped MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan widen gains to 0.66%, with the Hang Seng index and China’s benchmark CSI300 index up 1.56% and 0.54%, respectively, by midday.
Europe and Wall Street were set to open higher with FTSE futures up 0.3% at 4.22am GMT and E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index climbing 0.21%.
In China, Premier Li Qiang said economic growth in the second quarter would be higher than the first and that Beijing would roll out more effective policies to expand domestic demand and open markets.
“Good news is the rebound on the renminbi. It’s stabilising and also the sentiment in the A-share market is improving,” said Steven Leung, executive director of institutional sales at broker UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.
“I think people still expect there will be more policy coming out in July — more specific policies, how they will stabilise the economy and boost it in the third quarter,” Leung said.
Li’s assurances come a day after S&P Global cut its forecast for China’s economic growth to 5.2% in 2023, down from an earlier estimate of 5.5%. It was the first time a global credit ratings agency has cut China’s forecast this year and follows lowered predictions by investment banks including Goldman Sachs.
The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate for the yuan at 7.2098 per US dollar before markets open, weaker than the previous fix 7.2056, but nearly 100 pips stronger than Reuters’ consensus estimates.
State banks were also seen selling dollars on Monday, traders said, just ahead of the onshore domestic close to shore up the yuan’s closing price. All of that helped the spot yuan trade firmer, alleviating more pressing concerns about the risks of capital flight from the mainland after weeks of sharp declines.
“Further gradual yuan weakness I think is one of the policy levers the People’s Bank of China will be quite content to see providing some support to the economy, if it can be done in that constrained and orderly fashion where there’s not a big outflow of capital,” said Rob Carnell, ING’s regional head of research, Asia-Pacific.
In Hong Kong, NWS Holdings saw its shares rise 10% on Tuesday to hit a two-year high after it said a unit of conglomerate Chow Tai Fook had offered to buy about 97% of the construction firm’s stock for $4.53bn.
Geopolitical turmoil has dampened risk appetite after an aborted mutiny in Russia at the weekend, which appeared to reveal cracks in President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power. All three major US stock indices ended in the red on Monday, with megacap momentum stocks pulling the tech-heavy Nasdaq down the most.
“Although the situation has subsided, any subsequent insurrection against Russia remains a potential cause for concern, potentially triggering a defensive reaction in safe-haven assets,” said Anderson Alves, a global macro analyst at ActivTrades.
In energy markets, US crude went up 0.52% to $69.73 a barrel at 4.21am GMT, while Brent gained 0.51% to $74.56 a barrel.
Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,928.5 an ounce.
In currency markets, the dollar index was down 0.136%.
Ten-year US treasury yields were steady in early Asia trade at 3.7154%. Two year yields fell 7 basis points to 4.671%.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil prices move up on supply concerns
Gold edges upwards as dollar slips
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.