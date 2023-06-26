Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Upgrading can have a profoundly positive effect on social cohesion, resilience, and safety
‘We felt like we were beggars when it came to vaccine availability,’ SA’s president said at the New Global Financing Pact summit in France
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Its Australian unit enters into an agreement with Pacific Energy to construct and operate 62MW of wind and solar generation capacity
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
‘We urge the government … to have policy interventions that can address the crisis and pay teachers and other civil servants a living wage’
Novak Djokovic to target record-extending 24th Grand Slam crown
We look at what is shaping the future of fitness, tackle brain health, and revel in the surprising health benefits of dark chocolate
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market report
Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Stock watch
MICHAEL AVERY: Nigerian reforms show Ramaphosa’s paper tigers how it is done
Extreme heat disproportionately ails people with disabilities
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Stock watch
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market report — the close
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.