Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
ANC should reject the opinionated, holier-than-thou, vain leaders and cadres within their party
Strained electricity supply is forcing owners to look at other options
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Group warns of muted first-half earnings growth as rising interest rates hit its retail banking unit
Acceleration of transformation goals needed, says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
What is Wagner's next move after strange deal with Belarus to take in Wagner boss to avert disaster?
Sports group will participate in new league featuring teams of PGA Tour pros competing on a simulator in arena-golf venue
It's a convincing package if you can live with the fuel thirst
The JSE closed slightly weaker on Monday, with its global peers mixed, as inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close.
Investors are concerned that the global economy won’t be able to avoid a recession after several central banks around the world hiked interest rates aggressively in the fight to get inflation under control. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker amid global recession concerns
Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
