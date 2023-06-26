Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker amid global recession concerns

Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close

BL Premium
26 June 2023 - 18:56 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed slightly weaker on Monday, with its global peers mixed, as inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close.

Investors are concerned that the global economy won’t be able to avoid a recession after several central banks around the world hiked interest rates aggressively in the fight to get inflation under control. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.