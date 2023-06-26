Markets

JSE slips as recession fears rear around the world

The heads of central banks gather in Portugal this week, with investors expecting them to signal a commitment to tackle inflation with more rate hikes

BL Premium
26 June 2023 - 11:10 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Monday, along with its global peers as inflation, global growth and recession concerns resurfaced.

A string of interest-rate hikes by several central banks has dashed investors’ hopes that the global monetary tightening cycle is nearing an end, with investors fearing global recession...

