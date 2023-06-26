Markets

Gold inches up as dollar weakens amid rate hike jitters

The bullion hovers close to three-month lows as traders assess prospects that the Fed will keep tightening policy

26 June 2023 - 07:33 Seher Dareen
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on a weaker dollar, though bullion hovered close to three-month lows as traders assessed prospects that more interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve are in the offing.

Spot gold had risen 0.2% to $1,925.78 per ounce by 3.41am GMT (5.41am). US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,935.50.

Bullion slumped nearly 2% in the previous week as hawkish comments from Fed officials suggested more rate hikes to bring down sticky inflation.

Higher interest rates make non-yielding gold less appealing.

“We are near the end of [the] tightening cycle, but still not quite at the end as there is still the risk of it being extended, hence the depressed price action,” said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

San Francisco Fed Bank president Mary Daly said on Friday two more rate hikes this year are a “very reasonable” projection.

Investors now expect a 72% chance of a rate hike in July, with rate cuts seen from 2024 onwards, per CME’s Fedwatch tool.

The dollar index edged 0.2% lower, making bullion more attractive for overseas investors.

In the wider market, oil was slightly higher as an abortive weekend mutiny by Russian mercenaries raised questions about crude supply, while stocks lacked direction as investors waited for more clarity about the situation.

Gold, traditionally a safe-haven investment, was not seeing much movement based on the geopolitical developments, yet the situation remains fluid, Wong highlighted.

S&P Global became the first major international credit agency to cut its forecasts for China’s economy this year after several major banks, reducing it to 5.2% from 5.5%.

Spot silver rose 1.4% to $22.74 per ounce, platinum jumped 1.2% to $928.30 while palladium climbed nearly 1% to $1,296.01.

Reuters

Russian mutiny leaves global shares becalmed as oil edges up

Crude is likely to rise marginally in the next days due to increased geopolitical risk and instability, analysts says
Markets
7 hours ago

Oil rises on fears Russian political instability may hit supply

A mercenary revolt raises questions about Vladimir Putin’s grip on power and concerns about possible supply disruption
Markets
7 hours ago

WATCH: Market report — the close

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE slips as recession fears rear around the world
Markets
2.
Gold inches up as dollar weakens amid rate hike ...
Markets
3.
Russian mutiny leaves global shares becalmed as ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as global sentiment sours
Markets
5.
Oil rises on fears Russian political instability ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold heads for biggest loss since February

Markets

Gold steady amid renewed Fed rate-hike speculation

Markets

Global stocks lower as inflation and rates weigh on sentiment

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.