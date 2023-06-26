Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on a weaker dollar, though bullion hovered close to three-month lows as traders assessed prospects that more interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve are in the offing.
Spot gold had risen 0.2% to $1,925.78 per ounce by 3.41am GMT (5.41am). US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,935.50.
Bullion slumped nearly 2% in the previous week as hawkish comments from Fed officials suggested more rate hikes to bring down sticky inflation.
Higher interest rates make non-yielding gold less appealing.
“We are near the end of [the] tightening cycle, but still not quite at the end as there is still the risk of it being extended, hence the depressed price action,” said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.
San Francisco Fed Bank president Mary Daly said on Friday two more rate hikes this year are a “very reasonable” projection.
Investors now expect a 72% chance of a rate hike in July, with rate cuts seen from 2024 onwards, per CME’s Fedwatch tool.
The dollar index edged 0.2% lower, making bullion more attractive for overseas investors.
In the wider market, oil was slightly higher as an abortive weekend mutiny by Russian mercenaries raised questions about crude supply, while stocks lacked direction as investors waited for more clarity about the situation.
Gold, traditionally a safe-haven investment, was not seeing much movement based on the geopolitical developments, yet the situation remains fluid, Wong highlighted.
S&P Global became the first major international credit agency to cut its forecasts for China’s economy this year after several major banks, reducing it to 5.2% from 5.5%.
Spot silver rose 1.4% to $22.74 per ounce, platinum jumped 1.2% to $928.30 while palladium climbed nearly 1% to $1,296.01.
Reuters
Gold inches up as dollar weakens amid rate hike jitters
The bullion hovers close to three-month lows as traders assess prospects that the Fed will keep tightening policy
Russian mutiny leaves global shares becalmed as oil edges up
Oil rises on fears Russian political instability may hit supply
WATCH: Market report — the close
