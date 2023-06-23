Concerns about global growth prospects are increasing as central banks intensify efforts to combat high inflation
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, along with its global peers, as a string of interest rate hikes from a number of central banks dashed hopes that the global monetary tightening cycle is nearing an end.
Surprise interest rate hikes from the Bank of England, Turkey, Switzerland and Norway added to investors’ jitters that further hikes might be in store as global policymakers grapple with stubbornly high inflation...
JSE weaker as global interest rate hikes weigh on sentiment
