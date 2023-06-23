Markets

JSE weaker as global interest rate hikes weigh on sentiment

Concerns about global growth prospects are increasing as central banks intensify efforts to combat high inflation

BL Premium
23 June 2023 - 11:34 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, along with its global peers, as a string of interest rate hikes from a number of central banks dashed hopes that the global monetary tightening cycle is nearing an end.

Surprise interest rate hikes from the Bank of England, Turkey, Switzerland and Norway added to investors’ jitters that further hikes might be in store as global policymakers grapple with stubbornly high inflation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.