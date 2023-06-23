Markets

Gold heads for biggest loss since February

Spot gold and US gold futures slide as hawkish Federal Reserve signals more rate hikes

23 June 2023 - 07:36 Arundhati Sarkar
Gold Fields’ South Deep mine near Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gold Fields’ South Deep mine near Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bengaluru — Gold prices on Friday were on track for their biggest weekly loss since February, as prospects of additional interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve this year supported the dollar, pushing zero-yield bullion to a more than three-month low.

Spot gold ticked down 0.1% to $1,911.32/oz by 2.46am GMT, and was down 2.4% for the week. US gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,921.20/oz.

The dollar index held firm, set for a weekly gain, making gold less attractive for overseas investors.

“Gold has extended lower out of the range that it was occupying for a few weeks, suggesting there is more weakness ahead. The decline matches up with the upshift in yields, reflecting hawkish comments from Powell and Fed officials more generally,” Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

Fed chair Jerome Powell in his second day of testimony said the US central bank would move interest rates at a “careful pace” from here as policymakers edge towards a stopping point for their historic round of monetary policy tightening.

Separately, Fed governor Michelle Bowman said at an event that “additional policy rate increases” will be needed to control inflation.

Higher interest rates dull bullion’s appeal and investors now expect the Fed to resume its monetary tightening policy in July, after holding rates steady at the June meeting.

US jobless claims, meanwhile, held steady at a 20-month high last week, potentially signalling a softening labour market in the face of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $22.1238/oz, platinum shed 0.4% to $919.23.

Palladium was down 0.3% at $1,280.14 after hitting its lowest since May 2019 in the previous session.

“Palladium seems to be following along with broader trends. It has a little bit more of an industrial profile than gold so expectations for a global downturn engineered by hawkish central banks might add to downside pressure,” Spivak added.

Reuters

Gold edges down on stronger dollar as traders mull Fed rate plans

With no obvious catalyst on the horizon, traders prefer to trade the ranges and not fully commit to a breakout, analyst says
Markets
4 days ago

Gold hits three-month low on rate-hike expectations

Traders price in a 72% chance of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in July
Markets
1 week ago

Gold ticks up while market looks to US CPI and Fed move

Metal prices move in tight range as traders await key numbers
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE hit by a wave of interest rate ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
3.
Gold heads for biggest loss since February
Markets
4.
How have changes to regulation 28 affected SA's ...
Markets
5.
Oil heads for weekly fall after UK rate hike ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold steady as markets await Powell’s testimony

Markets

Asian stocks fall as China’s rate cut disappoints

Markets

Poor UK inflation data push global markets lower

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.