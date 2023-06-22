Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Grant Nader from Benguela Fund Managers and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth

22 June 2023 - 20:46
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Grant Nader from Benguela Fund Managers and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE hit by a wave of interest rate ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as Powell remains hawkish
Markets
4.
JSE slips as investors assess Jerome Powell’s ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.