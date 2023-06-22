Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments

22 June 2023 - 13:25
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

