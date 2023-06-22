Markets

WATCH: Bitcoin rallies above $28,000

Business Day TV speaks to SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit

22 June 2023 - 20:25
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Bitcoin hit its highest level since April this week. This comes after markets cheered the prospects of a bitcoin ETF backed by investment management company BlackRock. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit.

Or listen to full audio

