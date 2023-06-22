Oil slips on Fed’s hawkish rate-hike signals

Despite a decrease in US crude stocks, potential increased borrowing costs and slower economic growth spark demand concerns
Rand not out of the woods yet, and a rate hike can't be ruled out
SA, Zambia and Zimbabwe join forces to seize two helicopters bought with funds laundered from the Zambian government
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Power cuts cost the clothing retailer about R1bn in sales and 318,000 trading hours
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Despite inflation, British supermarkets’ competitive price cuts are making breakfast staples more affordable
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
Garmin’s new, second-generation Marq collection of luxury tool watches consists of five timepieces and you'll want to get your hands on one of them
Singapore — Oil futures dipped on Thursday amid demand fears after the Federal Reserve chair hinted at further interest-rate hikes, while traders awaited official US inventory data after an industry report that showed an unexpected draw in crude stocks.
Brent futures fell 20c, or 0.3%, to $76.92 a barrel at 4am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 19c, or 0.3%, at $72.34.
The benchmarks had gained a dollar a barrel in the previous session as US corn and soybean prices raced to multi-month highs, raising expectations that crop shortfalls around the globe could lower biofuels blending and increase oil demand.
However, the market was cautious as Fed chair Jerome Powell in congressional testimony on Wednesday reinforced that the central bank’s objective was to rein in inflation and said two more 25-basis-point (bps) rate hikes by year end was “a pretty good guess”.
Higher interest rates ultimately increase borrowing costs for consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.
Oil prices held on to most of the previous session’s gains as the market kept a lookout for fresh drivers, including signs of Chinese demand optimism and the latest US inventory data.
“China’s economic rebound is still the focus of oil traders. More stimulus measures by the Chinese government could improve the oil demand outlook,” said Tina Teng, markets analyst at CMC, adding that data next week on Chinese factory activity could steer oil price moves.
Meanwhile, official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due later on Thursday. The report was delayed by a day after the Juneteenth public holiday on Monday.
In a preliminary indicator, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, showed US crude oil inventories fell by about 1.2-million barrels in the week ended June 16, defying analysts’ forecasts for a build of 300,000 barrels.
However, oil prices could rise as muted increases in US oil production and cuts by the Opec+ producing-nations group will limit crude supply in the months ahead, an executive at US shale producer EOG Resources said on Wednesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil slips on Fed’s hawkish rate-hike signals
Despite a decrease in US crude stocks, potential increased borrowing costs and slower economic growth spark demand concerns
Singapore — Oil futures dipped on Thursday amid demand fears after the Federal Reserve chair hinted at further interest-rate hikes, while traders awaited official US inventory data after an industry report that showed an unexpected draw in crude stocks.
Brent futures fell 20c, or 0.3%, to $76.92 a barrel at 4am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 19c, or 0.3%, at $72.34.
The benchmarks had gained a dollar a barrel in the previous session as US corn and soybean prices raced to multi-month highs, raising expectations that crop shortfalls around the globe could lower biofuels blending and increase oil demand.
However, the market was cautious as Fed chair Jerome Powell in congressional testimony on Wednesday reinforced that the central bank’s objective was to rein in inflation and said two more 25-basis-point (bps) rate hikes by year end was “a pretty good guess”.
Higher interest rates ultimately increase borrowing costs for consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.
Oil prices held on to most of the previous session’s gains as the market kept a lookout for fresh drivers, including signs of Chinese demand optimism and the latest US inventory data.
“China’s economic rebound is still the focus of oil traders. More stimulus measures by the Chinese government could improve the oil demand outlook,” said Tina Teng, markets analyst at CMC, adding that data next week on Chinese factory activity could steer oil price moves.
Meanwhile, official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due later on Thursday. The report was delayed by a day after the Juneteenth public holiday on Monday.
In a preliminary indicator, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, showed US crude oil inventories fell by about 1.2-million barrels in the week ended June 16, defying analysts’ forecasts for a build of 300,000 barrels.
However, oil prices could rise as muted increases in US oil production and cuts by the Opec+ producing-nations group will limit crude supply in the months ahead, an executive at US shale producer EOG Resources said on Wednesday.
Reuters
Oil falls after China’s disappointing rate cut
Oil bounces back on hawkish Fed hopes
Oil slips as China’s rate cut raises demand concern
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.