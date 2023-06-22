Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE hit by a wave of interest rate hikes

Bank of England’s aggressive move catches investors by surprise, while Turkey, Norway and Switzerland add to the gloom

22 June 2023 - 19:21 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE slipped further on Thursday after a series of rate hikes by central banks in Europe cast serious doubt on talk that the current global monetary tightening cycle could be nearing an end.

The Bank of England (BOE) raised its key rate (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bloomberg/news/2023-06-22-bank-of-englands-shock-hike-draws-divided-reaction/) by 50 basis points (bps) to a 15-year high of 5%, the 13th straight increase as policymakers grapple with stubbornly high inflation. Markets were caught off guard, having priced in about a 60% chance of just a 25 bps hike, according to Bloomberg...

