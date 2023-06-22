Markets

JSE slips as investors assess Jerome Powell’s gloomy comments

Fed officials indicated that they saw rate increases totalling 50 basis points to the end of 2023

22 June 2023 - 11:34 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers as markets digest edthe US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments, sticking to the script of higher rates to fight inflation.

In testimony to Congress, Powell said more rate hikes were likely as the central bank tries to combat decades-high inflation. Inflation has cooled but “remains well above” the Fed’s 2% target, Powell said. Powell’s comments seem to have dashed investors’ hopes that the world's most influential central bank was nearing the end of its tightening cycle...

