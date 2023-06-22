Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
ANC should get out of the way of private sector solutions
Minister in the presidency says the projects will employ thousands of people and the improved infrastructure will benefit local economies
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Shoprite’s CEO earned 1,081 times more than the company’s internal minimum wage in 2022
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Some economists warn of unnecessary recession while others see the move as stepping up the fight against inflation
His overall Test record is excellent, though he looks more like a support act alongside Rabada and Nortjé
The Cyberster is a modern EV take on the small roadster niche
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers as markets digest edthe US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments, sticking to the script of higher rates to fight inflation.
In testimony to Congress, Powell said more rate hikes were likely as the central bank tries to combat decades-high inflation. Inflation has cooled but “remains well above” the Fed’s 2% target, Powell said. Powell’s comments seem to have dashed investors’ hopes that the world's most influential central bank was nearing the end of its tightening cycle...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE slips as investors assess Jerome Powell’s gloomy comments
Fed officials indicated that they saw rate increases totalling 50 basis points to the end of 2023
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers as markets digest edthe US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments, sticking to the script of higher rates to fight inflation.
In testimony to Congress, Powell said more rate hikes were likely as the central bank tries to combat decades-high inflation. Inflation has cooled but “remains well above” the Fed’s 2% target, Powell said. Powell’s comments seem to have dashed investors’ hopes that the world's most influential central bank was nearing the end of its tightening cycle...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.