Gold steady amid renewed Fed rate-hike speculation

Despite Powell’s remarks, analysts believe the central bank is nearing the end of its rate-hike journey, offering a safety net to bullion

22 June 2023 - 07:16 Arundhati Sarkar
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA

Bengaluru — Gold prices were little changed on Thursday; renewed talks of rate hikes this year by the US Federal Reserve kept bullion pinned near a three-month low hit in the previous session.

Spot gold was flat at $1,932.35 per ounce by 2.42am GMT. US gold futures ticked down 0.1% to $1,942.70.

In his remarks to legislators on Capitol Hill, Fed chair Jerome Powell said further rate increases are “a pretty good guess” of where the US central bank is heading if the economy continues in its current direction.

While higher interest rates dull the appeal for zero-yield bullion, Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex said, “The market still believes the central bank is very close to finishing their rate hikes and that’s why gold hasn’t really done all that much. It’s a little bit on the defensive, but hasn’t collapsed.” 

Gold could trade between $1,900-$1,980 until the next Fed decision, Meir added.

Markets are pricing in a 72% chance of a 25-basis-point (bps) hike next month, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, meanwhile, became the first policymaker to suggest the US central bank would need to wait at least past its July meeting to decide on further rate increases.

The dollar index held close to Wednesday’s lows. A weaker dollar usually makes bullion more appealing for overseas investors.

Traders now await weekly US initial jobless claims data, to be released at 12.30pm GMT, an important indicator of the US economy, and the Bank of England’s (BOE’s) rate decision after inflation data came in higher than expected again, with investors split on just how big the new hike will be.

Spot silver was little changed at $22.6293 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since March 22 in the previous session.

Platinum added 0.4% to $944.96 and palladium inched up 0.1% to $1,348.81.

Reuters

