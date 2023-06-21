Oil prices drew some support from a possible drawdown in US crude stocks
Solar and wind power is far too costly and unreliable to depend on
South Sudan has the third-largest oil reserves in Sub-Saharan Africa, estimated at 3.5-billion barrels
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Incident occurred on May 31 and no customer passwords or banking information was accessed
Most food and nonalcoholic beverages categories recorded lower annual inflation rates in May, apart from sugar, sweets and desserts, and cold beverages
Absa is working on power projects for more than 2,000MW with R45bn in projects to come
Secretary of state adds to push to restore country's infrastructure
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
The Hilux and Ranger rival will make its global premiere next month
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
