MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as Powell remains hawkish

Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
In business there is a clear understanding driving deals, but perverse incentives sustain wars
Eskom's transmission operations will be hived off into a separate company as part of a sweeping overhaul of the cash-strapped power utility
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Dutch court approves its debt restructuring plan, heralding the end of the retailer, but it will avoid bankruptcy
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
Finding young people to become auto technicians is a battle against outdated prejudices, says Nada's Gary McGraw
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Wednesday as hawkish comments by the US Federal Reserve chair weighed on sentiment.
In testimony to Congress, Jerome Powell said more rate hikes are likely as the central bank tries to combat decades-high inflation. Inflation has cooled but “remains well above” the Fed’s 2% target, Powell said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as Powell remains hawkish
Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Wednesday as hawkish comments by the US Federal Reserve chair weighed on sentiment.
In testimony to Congress, Jerome Powell said more rate hikes are likely as the central bank tries to combat decades-high inflation. Inflation has cooled but “remains well above” the Fed’s 2% target, Powell said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.