Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as Powell remains hawkish

Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month

BL Premium
21 June 2023 - 18:54 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Wednesday as hawkish comments by the US Federal Reserve chair weighed on sentiment.

In testimony to Congress, Jerome Powell said more rate hikes are likely as the central bank tries to combat decades-high inflation. Inflation has cooled but “remains well above” the Fed’s 2% target, Powell said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.