Dollar gains after Jerome Powell says inflation fight has a long way to go

Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
In business there is a clear understanding driving deals, but perverse incentives sustain wars
SCA dismisses EFF application for leave to appeal interdict against Julius Malema and supporters from inciting people to invade private property
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Steinhoff’s restructuring process known as the WHOA allows it to avoid being forced into bankruptcy at the end of June
Business Day TV speaks to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
He is one of 16 South Africans entered to play the $2m BMW International Open
Finding young people to become auto technicians is a battle against outdated prejudices, says Nada's Gary McGraw
New York — The US dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the central bank’s fight to lower inflation "has a long way to go".
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was 0.15% higher on the day at 102.66, after the release of Powell’s testimony prepared for delivery to the House financial services committee on Wednesday.
"Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go," Powell said, noting that even as the Fed held off raising interest rates at the federal open market committee meeting last week "nearly all" participants expected further rate increases would be appropriate by the end of the year.
The hearing is the first of two Capitol Hill appearances this week as part of his twice-yearly reports to federal legislators. Powell will appear before the Senate banking committee on Thursday.
"The prepared remarks seem like mostly a rehash of last week’s presser ... I don’t think markets have reacted too significantly thus far," TraderX market strategist Michael Brown said.
"Consumer price index and nonfarm payrolls in July are going to be huge events, though it does feel that unless there’s some kind of disastrous jobs print they’re going to hike in July come what may," Brown said.
Investors broadly expect rate increases to resume at the Fed’s July meeting, though financial market indicators reflect doubts that the Fed will deliver more increases beyond that meeting.
The euro was about flat against the dollar at $1.0915. Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.6% at 142.33 yen, with the Japanese currency under pressure after Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda on Wednesday reiterated the central bank’s dovish stance to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.
The British pound seesawed on Wednesday, initially jumping after data showed UK inflation accelerated more than expected in May, then reversing gains as concerns flared over the Bank of England’s ability to protect the economy from stagnating.
The annual pace of British consumer price gains was steady at 8.7% in May, against hopes it had cooled since April, with the UK’s inflation rate remaining more persistent compared with other major economies.
On Tuesday, data showed Britain’s housing market strains are spreading to the rental sector with the proportion of household income spent on rent hitting the highest in a decade in May. Rents continued to outpace incomes with tenants spending 28.3% of their pre-tax earnings on rent. May's figures marked the 19th month in a row that rental price growth outstripped incomes.
Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said sterling’s weakness may be down to fears that "inflation is high enough and consistent enough for it to become negative for the currency".
The pound was last down 0.43% at $1.2708, a near 1-week low.
The Australian dollar was down 0.55% at $0.675, on pace for a 4th straight day of losses, weighed down by the release on Tuesday of the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s June policy meeting, where guidance on yet further increases was absent, a sign that markets took as dovish.
The Aussie, which is sensitive to Chinese economic data, has also come under pressure due to lacklustre stimulus measures from Beijing.
Bitcoin extended overnight gains to breach $29,000 for the first time since late May, helped by the launch of a new crypto exchange backed by Fidelity, Citadel Securities and Charles Schwab. It was last up 2.87% at $29,129.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Dollar gains after Jerome Powell says inflation fight has a long way to go
New York — The US dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the central bank’s fight to lower inflation "has a long way to go".
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was 0.15% higher on the day at 102.66, after the release of Powell’s testimony prepared for delivery to the House financial services committee on Wednesday.
"Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go," Powell said, noting that even as the Fed held off raising interest rates at the federal open market committee meeting last week "nearly all" participants expected further rate increases would be appropriate by the end of the year.
The hearing is the first of two Capitol Hill appearances this week as part of his twice-yearly reports to federal legislators. Powell will appear before the Senate banking committee on Thursday.
"The prepared remarks seem like mostly a rehash of last week’s presser ... I don’t think markets have reacted too significantly thus far," TraderX market strategist Michael Brown said.
"Consumer price index and nonfarm payrolls in July are going to be huge events, though it does feel that unless there’s some kind of disastrous jobs print they’re going to hike in July come what may," Brown said.
Investors broadly expect rate increases to resume at the Fed’s July meeting, though financial market indicators reflect doubts that the Fed will deliver more increases beyond that meeting.
The euro was about flat against the dollar at $1.0915. Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.6% at 142.33 yen, with the Japanese currency under pressure after Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda on Wednesday reiterated the central bank’s dovish stance to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.
The British pound seesawed on Wednesday, initially jumping after data showed UK inflation accelerated more than expected in May, then reversing gains as concerns flared over the Bank of England’s ability to protect the economy from stagnating.
The annual pace of British consumer price gains was steady at 8.7% in May, against hopes it had cooled since April, with the UK’s inflation rate remaining more persistent compared with other major economies.
On Tuesday, data showed Britain’s housing market strains are spreading to the rental sector with the proportion of household income spent on rent hitting the highest in a decade in May. Rents continued to outpace incomes with tenants spending 28.3% of their pre-tax earnings on rent. May's figures marked the 19th month in a row that rental price growth outstripped incomes.
Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said sterling’s weakness may be down to fears that "inflation is high enough and consistent enough for it to become negative for the currency".
The pound was last down 0.43% at $1.2708, a near 1-week low.
The Australian dollar was down 0.55% at $0.675, on pace for a 4th straight day of losses, weighed down by the release on Tuesday of the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s June policy meeting, where guidance on yet further increases was absent, a sign that markets took as dovish.
The Aussie, which is sensitive to Chinese economic data, has also come under pressure due to lacklustre stimulus measures from Beijing.
Bitcoin extended overnight gains to breach $29,000 for the first time since late May, helped by the launch of a new crypto exchange backed by Fidelity, Citadel Securities and Charles Schwab. It was last up 2.87% at $29,129.
Reuters
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as investors await Powell’s testimony
Oil prices hold steady as Jerome Powell gets set to give testimony
JSE weakens after China rate cut fails to impress
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold steady ahead of Powell’s testimony
Asian stocks waver ahead of Powell’s testimony
Gold edges down on stronger dollar as traders mull Fed rate plans
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.