Dollar dips as Fed’s Powell says inflation fight has a long way to go

Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
In business there is a clear understanding driving deals, but perverse incentives sustain wars
Eskom's transmission operations will be hived off into a separate company as part of a sweeping overhaul of the cash-strapped power utility
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Dutch court approves its debt restructuring plan, heralding the end of the retailer, but restructuring process allows it to avoid bankruptcy
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
Finding young people to become auto technicians is a battle against outdated prejudices, says Nada's Gary McGraw
New York — The US dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the central bank’s ongoing fight to lower inflation failed to live up to the more hawkish market expectations.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, fell 0.43% to 102.07 following Powell's testimony to the House financial services committee on Wednesday.
Powell told legislators the fight against inflation still “has a long way to go” and that despite a recent skip in interest rate hikes officials agreed borrowing costs would probably need to move higher. While noting that inflation remains far from the Fed’s target, Powell said it may make sense to still raise rates, at a more moderate pace.
Powell said he would not characterise the Fed’s decision last week not to increase rates as a “pause”, and noted the fact that a majority of policymakers see two more 25 basis point increases as likely by the end of the year.
“Looks as if Powell failed to out-hawk markets that were braced for a more explicit ratification of the median projection in the latest dot-plot summary of economic projections,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at business payments company Corpay.
“Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year,” Powell said. “Nonetheless, inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go.”
The Fed at its meeting last week held its benchmark interest rate steady at between 5% and 5.25%, but officials projected rates will have to increase another half percentage point by year’s end because inflation has been falling so slowly and remains more than double the Fed's 2% target.
Powell also told the panel he expects the US dollar to remain the world’s reserve currency as long as democratic institutions and the rule of law remain in place in the US.
“The status of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency is a very important thing to us,” he said. “I think the reason we have that status is largely due to our great democratic institutions, the rule of law and the fact that we have, generally speaking, had strong levels of price stability.
“I think the dollar will remain the reserve currency as long as those things are in place,” he said.
The dollar share of official forex reserves fell to a 20-year low of 58% in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to International Monetary Fund data.
History shows that global reserve currency status “is not a permanent status, but it is a lasting one”, Powell said when legislators revisited the topic later in the session. He said there was no other country that combined features such as rule of law, price stability, strong democratic institutions, and open capital accounts.
Update: June 21 2023This story has been updated with new information.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Dollar dips as Fed’s Powell says inflation fight has a long way to go
New York — The US dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the central bank’s ongoing fight to lower inflation failed to live up to the more hawkish market expectations.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, fell 0.43% to 102.07 following Powell's testimony to the House financial services committee on Wednesday.
Powell told legislators the fight against inflation still “has a long way to go” and that despite a recent skip in interest rate hikes officials agreed borrowing costs would probably need to move higher. While noting that inflation remains far from the Fed’s target, Powell said it may make sense to still raise rates, at a more moderate pace.
Powell said he would not characterise the Fed’s decision last week not to increase rates as a “pause”, and noted the fact that a majority of policymakers see two more 25 basis point increases as likely by the end of the year.
“Looks as if Powell failed to out-hawk markets that were braced for a more explicit ratification of the median projection in the latest dot-plot summary of economic projections,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at business payments company Corpay.
“Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year,” Powell said. “Nonetheless, inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go.”
The Fed at its meeting last week held its benchmark interest rate steady at between 5% and 5.25%, but officials projected rates will have to increase another half percentage point by year’s end because inflation has been falling so slowly and remains more than double the Fed's 2% target.
Powell also told the panel he expects the US dollar to remain the world’s reserve currency as long as democratic institutions and the rule of law remain in place in the US.
“The status of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency is a very important thing to us,” he said. “I think the reason we have that status is largely due to our great democratic institutions, the rule of law and the fact that we have, generally speaking, had strong levels of price stability.
“I think the dollar will remain the reserve currency as long as those things are in place,” he said.
The dollar share of official forex reserves fell to a 20-year low of 58% in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to International Monetary Fund data.
History shows that global reserve currency status “is not a permanent status, but it is a lasting one”, Powell said when legislators revisited the topic later in the session. He said there was no other country that combined features such as rule of law, price stability, strong democratic institutions, and open capital accounts.
Update: June 21 2023
This story has been updated with new information.
Reuters
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as investors await Powell’s testimony
Oil prices hold steady as Jerome Powell gets set to give testimony
JSE weakens after China rate cut fails to impress
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold steady ahead of Powell’s testimony
Asian stocks waver ahead of Powell’s testimony
Gold edges down on stronger dollar as traders mull Fed rate plans
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.