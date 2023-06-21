Markets

Dollar dips as Fed’s Powell says inflation fight has a long way to go

21 June 2023 - 18:18 Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell during a House financial services committee hearing in Washington, DC, the US, June 21 2023. Picture: NATHAN HOWARD/BLOOMBERG
New York — The US dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the central bank’s ongoing fight to lower inflation failed to live up to the more hawkish market expectations.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, fell 0.43% to 102.07 following Powell's testimony to the House financial services committee on Wednesday.

Powell told legislators the fight against inflation still “has a long way to go” and that despite a recent skip in interest rate hikes officials agreed borrowing costs would probably need to move higher. While noting that inflation remains far from the Fed’s target, Powell said it may make sense to still raise rates, at a more moderate pace.

Powell said he would not characterise the Fed’s decision last week not to increase rates as a “pause”, and noted the fact that a majority of policymakers see two more 25 basis point increases as likely by the end of the year.

“Looks as if Powell failed to out-hawk markets that were braced for a more explicit ratification of the median projection in the latest dot-plot summary of economic projections,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at business payments company Corpay.

“Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year,” Powell said. “Nonetheless, inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go.”

The Fed at its meeting last week held its benchmark interest rate steady at between 5% and 5.25%, but officials projected rates will have to increase another half percentage point by year’s end because inflation has been falling so slowly and remains more than double the Fed's 2% target.

Powell also told the panel he expects the US dollar to remain the world’s reserve currency as long as democratic institutions and the rule of law remain in place in the US.

“The status of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency is a very important thing to us,” he said. “I think the reason we have that status is largely due to our great democratic institutions, the rule of law and the fact that we have, generally speaking, had strong levels of price stability.

“I think the dollar will remain the reserve currency as long as those things are in place,” he said.

The dollar share of official forex reserves fell to a 20-year low of 58% in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to International Monetary Fund data.

History shows that global reserve currency status “is not a permanent status, but it is a lasting one”, Powell said when legislators revisited the topic later in the session. He said there was no other country that combined features such as rule of law, price stability, strong democratic institutions, and open capital accounts.

Update: June 21 2023
This story has been updated with new information.

Reuters

Markets
