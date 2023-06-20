The local bourse followed its global peers on Wednesday in cautious trade as investors await Federal Reserve chair’s testimony to Congress
Maize imports of our neighbour to the north could rise markedly in the 2023/24 marketing year
The high court rescinds far-reaching judgment that scuppered minister’s plans for determining where doctors work
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Carmakers are knocking at the doors of new producers such as Madagascar and Mozambique
Most food and nonalcoholic beverages categories recorded lower annual inflation rates in May, apart from sugar, sweets and desserts, and cold beverages
Absa is working on power projects for more than 2,000MW with R45bn in projects to come
Investors, particularly those overseas, are putting pressure on Japanese firms to diversify boards, which are skewed towards older men
Flyhalf likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener
The top 5 trends to enliven the dreariest of days
Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
