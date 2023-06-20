Markets

Oil falls after China’s disappointing rate cut

Still, China’s 2023 crude oil demand is expected to rise 3.5% on 2022

20 June 2023 - 12:59 Noah Browning
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after China cut benchmark lending rates less than some expected while demand was seen rising in 2023, clouding the outlook for the world’s largest crude importer.

Brent crude was up 47c or 0.6% at $76.56 a barrel at 8.50am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was down 13c from Friday's close at $71.65. The July contract expires at the end of trade on Tuesday.

The more active WTI crude contract for August delivery was down 18c from Friday at $71.75 per barrel. There was no settlement in the WTI contract on Monday due to a public holiday in the US.

On Tuesday, China cut two benchmark lending rates by 10 basis points each. The cuts, the first in 10 months, were less aggressive than some forecasts.

“The rate cuts … were widely expected, hence it did not offer a bullish push to the oil markets,” said Tina Teng, a markets analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland.

“Oil traders may need to see a materialised strong economic rebound in China to improve their outlook on oil demand,” Teng said.

The rate reductions follow recent economic data that showed China’s retail and factory sectors are struggling to sustain the momentum seen earlier this year.

Still, China’s 2023 crude oil demand is expected to rise 3.5% on 2022, a researcher at China National Petroleum Corporation's (CNPC) research arm said on Tuesday.

The Chinese government met last week to discuss measures to spur growth in the economy, and several major banks have cut their 2023 economic growth forecasts for China amid concerns its post-Covid-19 recovery is faltering.

On Monday, two policymakers at the European Central Bank argued for more rate hikes amid risks of higher inflation. Markets also await testimony from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the week for future rate clues.

Higher interest rates reduce appetite for spending and can drive down oil demand.

On the supply side, Iran's crude exports and oil output have hit new highs in 2023 despite US sanctions.

Russia is also set to increase seaborne diesel and gasoil exports this month, outweighing cuts by the Opec and its allies, including Moscow itself.

Reuters

Oil slips as China’s rate cut raises demand concern

Chinese rate cuts fail to boost oil markets, while concerns over supply rebound and global demand imbalance continue
Markets
6 hours ago

Oil slips amid worry about Chinese economy

Questions over China’s economy outweigh Opec+ cuts and another drop in number of oil and gas rigs operating in US
Markets
1 day ago

Oil reverses gains as China growth fears outweigh production cuts

Big banks cut GDP forecasts after data showed the post-Covid-19 recovery in the world’s second-largest economy is faltering
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Trade of the Week: Domino’s Pizza | ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as investors await ...
Markets
3.
How have changes to regulation 28 affected SA's ...
Markets
4.
Gold steady ahead of Powell’s testimony
Markets
5.
Oil slips as China’s rate cut raises demand ...
Markets

Related Articles

European airlines warn of emissions

News

Global markets slip after shares hit 14-month high

Markets

Asian stock rally wavers as investors eye Chinese stimulus and Powell ...

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.