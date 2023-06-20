Markets in Europe and Asia slip after China’s disappointing rate cuts

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
The Warsaw affair cost us dearly in reputation and rand
A clean-up at the National Lotteries Commission has led to the replacement of the NLC board and much of the senior executive
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Rapid ice melt could lead to flooding followed by water shortages across eight countries in the region, report says
Victory over World Cup semifinalists Morocco gives SA hope in Ivory Coast
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
Hong Kong/London — European and Asian stocks fell on Tuesday after China cut interest rates by less than expected and the market awaited more details on Beijing’s plans to shore up a stuttering economic recovery.
China cut its benchmark loan prime rates (LPR) for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday, with a smaller-than-expected 10-basis point reduction in the five-year LPR.
Europe’s pan European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.13%, after declines in stock markets across Asia.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.75%. China's benchmark CSI slipped 0.17%, with the real-estate index falling 1.9%, its biggest daily decline in a month.
“I don’t think [the LPR cuts] are going to move the needle at all,” said Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets. He said a 15 basis-point cut would have sent a “stronger message” that could boost sentiment in China’s property sector.
Analysts at BofA global research said in a note that “such marginal easing” would probably help prevent growth from slowing sharply, but was “unlikely to offer a strong boost to reverse the growth slippage in the near future”.
The rate cuts are the latest in a string of moves by Beijing to shore up a slowing recovery in the world’s second-largest economy amid looming deflation risks, property market woes and high youth unemployment.
The People’s Bank of China lowered the medium-term lending facility rate on Thursday last week. The market was speculating on what China could do next to revive the recovery but was disappointed by a lack of concrete measures from a cabinet meeting on Friday.
“We probably will need to wait for China’s Politburo meeting, headed by President Xi [Jinping] early in July, for any concrete announcement on a new round of stimulus,” National Australia Bank senior forex strategist Rodrigo Catril said.
The delay in further stimulus measures weighed on sentiment, with Citi the latest in a handful of big banks to lower its growth forecasts for the Chinese economy on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, China and the US failed to produce any major breakthrough during US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing, but both sides agreed to stabilise relations to avoid veering into conflict.
“The meeting helped improve sentiment, but the market also understands that there’s strategic competition between the US and China,” Saxo’s Wong said.
Australian shares bucked the trend, hitting a two-month peak after minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest policy meeting showed that a decision to hike interest rates in June was “finely balanced”. A central banker on Tuesday also hinted that there was room for policy adjustment from the current path of aggressive rate hikes.
Elsewhere, British two-year government bond yields, more sensitive to rate hikes, touched a new 15-year high, edging up further above 5% as investors ramped up their bets on how fast and how far the Bank of England would raise interest rates.
US crude fell 0.8% to $71.22 per barrel and Brent was at $76.41, reversing earlier declines to rise 0.42% on the day.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Markets in Europe and Asia slip after China’s disappointing rate cuts
The rate decreases are the latest in a string of moves by Beijing to shore up a slowing recovery
Hong Kong/London — European and Asian stocks fell on Tuesday after China cut interest rates by less than expected and the market awaited more details on Beijing’s plans to shore up a stuttering economic recovery.
China cut its benchmark loan prime rates (LPR) for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday, with a smaller-than-expected 10-basis point reduction in the five-year LPR.
Europe’s pan European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.13%, after declines in stock markets across Asia.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.75%. China's benchmark CSI slipped 0.17%, with the real-estate index falling 1.9%, its biggest daily decline in a month.
“I don’t think [the LPR cuts] are going to move the needle at all,” said Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets. He said a 15 basis-point cut would have sent a “stronger message” that could boost sentiment in China’s property sector.
Analysts at BofA global research said in a note that “such marginal easing” would probably help prevent growth from slowing sharply, but was “unlikely to offer a strong boost to reverse the growth slippage in the near future”.
The rate cuts are the latest in a string of moves by Beijing to shore up a slowing recovery in the world’s second-largest economy amid looming deflation risks, property market woes and high youth unemployment.
The People’s Bank of China lowered the medium-term lending facility rate on Thursday last week. The market was speculating on what China could do next to revive the recovery but was disappointed by a lack of concrete measures from a cabinet meeting on Friday.
“We probably will need to wait for China’s Politburo meeting, headed by President Xi [Jinping] early in July, for any concrete announcement on a new round of stimulus,” National Australia Bank senior forex strategist Rodrigo Catril said.
The delay in further stimulus measures weighed on sentiment, with Citi the latest in a handful of big banks to lower its growth forecasts for the Chinese economy on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, China and the US failed to produce any major breakthrough during US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing, but both sides agreed to stabilise relations to avoid veering into conflict.
“The meeting helped improve sentiment, but the market also understands that there’s strategic competition between the US and China,” Saxo’s Wong said.
Australian shares bucked the trend, hitting a two-month peak after minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest policy meeting showed that a decision to hike interest rates in June was “finely balanced”. A central banker on Tuesday also hinted that there was room for policy adjustment from the current path of aggressive rate hikes.
Elsewhere, British two-year government bond yields, more sensitive to rate hikes, touched a new 15-year high, edging up further above 5% as investors ramped up their bets on how fast and how far the Bank of England would raise interest rates.
US crude fell 0.8% to $71.22 per barrel and Brent was at $76.41, reversing earlier declines to rise 0.42% on the day.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.