Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand slide amid China fears

Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress

BL Premium
20 June 2023 - 19:10 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Tuesday as investors mulled over the health of China’s economy and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to US Congress later in the week.

Powell starts two days of testimony before a House committee on Werdnesday and markets will be on the alert for any clues on whether policymakers will resume their rate-hiking campaign in July...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.