Gold steady ahead of Powell’s testimony

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
The Warsaw affair cost us dearly in reputation and rand
A clean-up at the National Lotteries Commission has led to the replacement of the NLC board and much of the senior executive
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Rapid ice melt could lead to flooding followed by water shortages across eight countries in the region, report says
Victory over World Cup semifinalists Morocco gives SA hope in Ivory Coast
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, after moving in a tight range in holiday-thinned trading, as market participants awaited further direction from Capitol Hill testimony by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell this week.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,949.59 per ounce by 2.48am GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,961.20.
“Gold prices seem exhausted lately, as intermittent bounces over the past month have failed to find much follow-through ... This comes on the back of firmer treasury yields, which have kept a lid on the non-yielding yellow metal’s upside,” IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said.
Investors are now focusing on Powell’s congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday for further guidance on interest rates following the Fed’s hawkish pause on monetary policy tightening last week.
Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation, interest-rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
“With expectations previously pricing for a more dovish outcome from the Fed, the recent push back by the central bank has been disappointing to some, which translates to some offloading in place,” IG’s Jun Rong added.
The US dollar, meanwhile, rose broadly on Tuesday and notched a seven-month high against the yen, while the yuan slipped after China cut two benchmark lending interest rates for the first time in 10 months.
Additionally, the European Central Bank (ECB) should raise interest rates again in July as inflation risks are skewed towards higher outcomes, Slovakia’s central bank chief said on Monday, while the Bank of England (BOE) is expected to raise rates by another 25 basis points (bps) on Thursday.
Among other precious metals, spot silver eased 0.1% to $23.911 per ounce and palladium fell 1.2% to $1,390.15.
Platinum was down 0.5% at $970.72, set for a third consecutive session of losses.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold steady ahead of Powell’s testimony
Investors await the Fed chair’s testimony for guidance on interest rates as the price of bullion shows signs of exhaustion
Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, after moving in a tight range in holiday-thinned trading, as market participants awaited further direction from Capitol Hill testimony by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell this week.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,949.59 per ounce by 2.48am GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,961.20.
“Gold prices seem exhausted lately, as intermittent bounces over the past month have failed to find much follow-through ... This comes on the back of firmer treasury yields, which have kept a lid on the non-yielding yellow metal’s upside,” IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said.
Investors are now focusing on Powell’s congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday for further guidance on interest rates following the Fed’s hawkish pause on monetary policy tightening last week.
Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation, interest-rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
“With expectations previously pricing for a more dovish outcome from the Fed, the recent push back by the central bank has been disappointing to some, which translates to some offloading in place,” IG’s Jun Rong added.
The US dollar, meanwhile, rose broadly on Tuesday and notched a seven-month high against the yen, while the yuan slipped after China cut two benchmark lending interest rates for the first time in 10 months.
Additionally, the European Central Bank (ECB) should raise interest rates again in July as inflation risks are skewed towards higher outcomes, Slovakia’s central bank chief said on Monday, while the Bank of England (BOE) is expected to raise rates by another 25 basis points (bps) on Thursday.
Among other precious metals, spot silver eased 0.1% to $23.911 per ounce and palladium fell 1.2% to $1,390.15.
Platinum was down 0.5% at $970.72, set for a third consecutive session of losses.
Reuters
Gold edges down on stronger dollar as traders mull Fed rate plans
Gold hits three-month low on rate-hike expectations
Gold climbs as dollar weakens
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.