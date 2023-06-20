Markets

Asian stocks fall as China’s rate cut disappoints

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.69% and China’s benchmark CSI 0.03%

20 June 2023 - 07:38 Selena Li
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KIYOSHI OTA
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KIYOSHI OTA

Hong Kong — Stocks in Asia fell on Tuesday as investors worried China’s latest rate cut was not enough to boost confidence in the weakening economy and awaited a wider stimulus package by Beijing.

China, in a highly anticipated move, cut two key benchmark lending rates for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday, with its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) lowered by 10 basis points (bps) to 3.55% and the five-year LPR cut by the same margin to 4.20%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.69%. China’s benchmark CSI edged down 0.03%. US markets were closed on Monday.

“I don’t think [the LPR cuts] are going to move the needle at all,” said Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets. He said a 15 bps cut would be a “stronger message” to boost China’s property sector.

China’s real estate index dropped 0.74% in early trade.

The rate cuts are the latest in a string of moves by Beijing to shore up a slowing recovery in the world’s second-largest economy amid looming deflation risks, property market woes and high youth unemployment.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the medium-term lending facility rate on Thursday last week. The market was speculating on what China could do next to revive the recovery, but was disappointed by a lack of concrete measures from a cabinet meeting on Friday.

“We probably will need to wait for China’s Politburo meeting, headed by President Xi early in July, for any concrete announcement on a new round of stimulus,” National Australia Bank (NAB) Senior FX Strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a client note.

The delay in further stimulus measures weighed on sentiment and followed moves by a handful of big banks, including Goldman Sachs, to lower their growth forecasts for the Chinese economy.

Meanwhile, China and the US failed to produce any major breakthrough during a rare visit to Beijing by US secretary of state Antony Blinken, but both sides agreed to stabilise relations to avoid veering into conflict.

“The meeting helped improve sentiment, but the market also understands that there’s strategic competition between the US and China,” Saxo’s Wong said.

Hong Kong stocks fell 1.03% with its tech gauge dropping 1.58% on Tuesday.

Japan’s Nikkei traded almost flat with a 0.05% drop.

Australian shares bucked the trend to edge higher to a seven-week peak on Tuesday, with commodity stocks leading the charge, while traders awaited minutes of the central bank’s June policy meeting for more insight into the path of interest rates.

The benchmark US 10-year treasury yield rose 3.3 basis points (bps).

US crude fell 1.38% to $70.79 a barrel and Brent was at $75.83, down 0.34% on the day.

The US dollar index rose 0.088%, with the euro down 0.1% to $1.0911.

Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,948.39 an ounce.

Reuters

Asian stocks falter as Fed signals more US rate hikes

Central bank pauses but projects two more 25 basis point hikes this year
Markets
5 days ago

Asian shares hesitate before Bank meetings

Markets are pricing for a 71% probability the Fed will stand pat in its June meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool
Markets
1 week ago

Asia stocks gain on China stimulus expectations and stronger Wall Street

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6% in morning trade, but the Nikkei slid 0.8% after touching a 33-year high on ...
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Trade of the Week: Domino’s Pizza | ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as investors await ...
Markets
3.
How have changes to regulation 28 affected SA's ...
Markets
4.
Gold steady ahead of Powell’s testimony
Markets
5.
Oil slips as China’s rate cut raises demand ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.