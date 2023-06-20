Asian stocks fall as China’s rate cut disappoints

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
The Warsaw affair cost us dearly in reputation and rand
A clean-up at the National Lotteries Commission has led to the replacement of the NLC board and much of the senior executive
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Rapid ice melt could lead to flooding followed by water shortages across eight countries in the region, report says
Victory over World Cup semifinalists Morocco gives SA hope in Ivory Coast
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
Hong Kong — Stocks in Asia fell on Tuesday as investors worried China’s latest rate cut was not enough to boost confidence in the weakening economy and awaited a wider stimulus package by Beijing.
China, in a highly anticipated move, cut two key benchmark lending rates for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday, with its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) lowered by 10 basis points (bps) to 3.55% and the five-year LPR cut by the same margin to 4.20%.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.69%. China’s benchmark CSI edged down 0.03%. US markets were closed on Monday.
“I don’t think [the LPR cuts] are going to move the needle at all,” said Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets. He said a 15 bps cut would be a “stronger message” to boost China’s property sector.
China’s real estate index dropped 0.74% in early trade.
The rate cuts are the latest in a string of moves by Beijing to shore up a slowing recovery in the world’s second-largest economy amid looming deflation risks, property market woes and high youth unemployment.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the medium-term lending facility rate on Thursday last week. The market was speculating on what China could do next to revive the recovery, but was disappointed by a lack of concrete measures from a cabinet meeting on Friday.
“We probably will need to wait for China’s Politburo meeting, headed by President Xi early in July, for any concrete announcement on a new round of stimulus,” National Australia Bank (NAB) Senior FX Strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a client note.
The delay in further stimulus measures weighed on sentiment and followed moves by a handful of big banks, including Goldman Sachs, to lower their growth forecasts for the Chinese economy.
Meanwhile, China and the US failed to produce any major breakthrough during a rare visit to Beijing by US secretary of state Antony Blinken, but both sides agreed to stabilise relations to avoid veering into conflict.
“The meeting helped improve sentiment, but the market also understands that there’s strategic competition between the US and China,” Saxo’s Wong said.
Hong Kong stocks fell 1.03% with its tech gauge dropping 1.58% on Tuesday.
Japan’s Nikkei traded almost flat with a 0.05% drop.
Australian shares bucked the trend to edge higher to a seven-week peak on Tuesday, with commodity stocks leading the charge, while traders awaited minutes of the central bank’s June policy meeting for more insight into the path of interest rates.
The benchmark US 10-year treasury yield rose 3.3 basis points (bps).
US crude fell 1.38% to $70.79 a barrel and Brent was at $75.83, down 0.34% on the day.
The US dollar index rose 0.088%, with the euro down 0.1% to $1.0911.
Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,948.39 an ounce.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian stocks fall as China’s rate cut disappoints
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.69% and China’s benchmark CSI 0.03%
Hong Kong — Stocks in Asia fell on Tuesday as investors worried China’s latest rate cut was not enough to boost confidence in the weakening economy and awaited a wider stimulus package by Beijing.
China, in a highly anticipated move, cut two key benchmark lending rates for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday, with its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) lowered by 10 basis points (bps) to 3.55% and the five-year LPR cut by the same margin to 4.20%.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.69%. China’s benchmark CSI edged down 0.03%. US markets were closed on Monday.
“I don’t think [the LPR cuts] are going to move the needle at all,” said Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets. He said a 15 bps cut would be a “stronger message” to boost China’s property sector.
China’s real estate index dropped 0.74% in early trade.
The rate cuts are the latest in a string of moves by Beijing to shore up a slowing recovery in the world’s second-largest economy amid looming deflation risks, property market woes and high youth unemployment.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the medium-term lending facility rate on Thursday last week. The market was speculating on what China could do next to revive the recovery, but was disappointed by a lack of concrete measures from a cabinet meeting on Friday.
“We probably will need to wait for China’s Politburo meeting, headed by President Xi early in July, for any concrete announcement on a new round of stimulus,” National Australia Bank (NAB) Senior FX Strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a client note.
The delay in further stimulus measures weighed on sentiment and followed moves by a handful of big banks, including Goldman Sachs, to lower their growth forecasts for the Chinese economy.
Meanwhile, China and the US failed to produce any major breakthrough during a rare visit to Beijing by US secretary of state Antony Blinken, but both sides agreed to stabilise relations to avoid veering into conflict.
“The meeting helped improve sentiment, but the market also understands that there’s strategic competition between the US and China,” Saxo’s Wong said.
Hong Kong stocks fell 1.03% with its tech gauge dropping 1.58% on Tuesday.
Japan’s Nikkei traded almost flat with a 0.05% drop.
Australian shares bucked the trend to edge higher to a seven-week peak on Tuesday, with commodity stocks leading the charge, while traders awaited minutes of the central bank’s June policy meeting for more insight into the path of interest rates.
The benchmark US 10-year treasury yield rose 3.3 basis points (bps).
US crude fell 1.38% to $70.79 a barrel and Brent was at $75.83, down 0.34% on the day.
The US dollar index rose 0.088%, with the euro down 0.1% to $1.0911.
Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,948.39 an ounce.
Reuters
Asian stocks falter as Fed signals more US rate hikes
Asian shares hesitate before Bank meetings
Asia stocks gain on China stimulus expectations and stronger Wall Street
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.