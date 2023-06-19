Markets

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Trade of the Week: Domino’s Pizza | Charles River Laboratories | Nio Inc

Business Day TV spoke to Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta

19 June 2023 - 15:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
On this episode of Trade of the Week, Unum Capital's Loyiso Mpeta gives his technical analysis of three US counters: Domino’s Pizza, Charles River Laboratories and Nio Inc.

